Voting rights and wrongs

Air Date: September 10, 2020 10:00 am
In this July 7, 2020 photo a woman drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In the run-up to the Presidential election, the misinformation and legal challenges to voting are coming fast and furious, with President Trump alleging that there are problems with mail-in voting leading to fraud. There is no evidence that is true. Can our election system withstand these political assaults, as well as the pandemic confusion? This hour, we’ll examine our right to vote and discuss ways to ensure a fair election. We’ll also talk about how to cast your ballot this election and look at who does and doesn’t vote and why. Our guests are FRANITA TOLSON, a law professor at USC, and KIM WEHLE, author of What You Need to Know about Voting and Why.

