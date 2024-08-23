Virtual Worlds, Virtual Lives

Virtual worlds allow us to reinvent ourselves and build new lives. But some of our troubles follow us there. A look at navigating community, love, and work in digital realms.

Air Date: August 23, 2024
Metaverse digital Avatar, Metaverse Presence, digital technology, cyber world, virtual reality, futuristic lifestyle. Woman in VR glasses playing AR augmented reality NFT game with neon blur lines

We’re in a major technological revolution where artificial intelligence, gaming, and virtual reality are allowing us to create and enter totally new spaces and have new experiences there.

In these virtual worlds, we can reinvent ourselves, connect with people around the world, or take on new challenges and adventures. But as these worlds grow bigger, more intense, and more consuming, they’re also raising questions about what this new future will look like.

We all know things are going to be different — but how? Will we soon have entirely new and far more fabulous lives in the virtual realm? Or will things feel surprisingly similar and mundane? How will a computer-generated life intersect with real life?

On this episode: virtual worlds, virtual lives, and how they’re changing our reality. We hear stories about Second Life — and the surprising political power structures that have emerged there; what happens when romantic relationships with AI go bad; and how increasingly realistic gaming worlds have led to the emerging discipline of archaeogaming.

ALSO HEARD:

  • Over the past few years, AI companions have attracted millions of users – some looking for friendship, others to explore this new technology, and still others to find love. Reporter Liz Tung tells the story of one user named TJ Arriaga, and how he found himself entangled in a romantic relationship of a different kind.

