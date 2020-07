Guests: Elaine Glusac, Carlos del Rio

Today on the show, we’re going to discuss the travel restrictions that are changing our vacation plans, what kinds of vacations might work well in the midst of the pandemic, and how to stay safe should you decide to take that trip after all. Our guests are travel writer ELAINE GLUSAC, and professor of medicine, global health, and epidemiology at Emory University, CARLOS del RIO.