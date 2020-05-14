Summer break and the pandemic
Guests: Brent Johnson, Tariro Mzezewa
As vacation season approaches, we’re going to talk about summer travel and trips in the era of the coronavirus. We’ll begin with the Jersey Shore, one of the most popular hot spots for fun in our listening area. BRENT JOHNSON of NJ Advance Media, joins us to talk about what the plan is for reopening the beaches, which towns will welcome visitors, and what how the state government is planning on managing an influx of travelers while keeping everyone safe from the pandemic. Then, we’re going to talk about what travel will look like for Americans looking for a getaway. What safety protocols will be put in place, what effect the restrictions and public fears will have on the tourism industry, where people might be able to go, where not, and tips on how to stay vigilant while seeking time away. Joining us is TARIRO MZEZEWA, travel writer for The New York Times.