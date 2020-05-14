Coronavirus Pandemic

Summer break and the pandemic

Air Date: May 15, 2020 10:00 am
Point Pleasant Beach

At Point Pleasant Beach in May 2013 when much of the Shore still had not recovered from 2012’s Superstorm Sandy. (AP)

Guests: Brent Johnson, Tariro Mzezewa

As vacation season approaches, we’re going to talk about summer travel and trips in the era of the coronavirus. We’ll begin with the Jersey Shore, one of the most popular hot spots for fun in our listening area. BRENT JOHNSON of NJ Advance Media, joins us to talk about what the plan is for reopening the beaches, which towns will welcome visitors, and what how the state government is planning on managing an influx of travelers while keeping everyone safe from the pandemic. Then, we’re going to talk about what travel will look like for Americans looking for a getaway. What safety protocols will be put in place, what effect the restrictions and public fears will have on the tourism industry, where people might be able to go, where not, and tips on how to stay vigilant while seeking time away. Joining us is TARIRO MZEZEWA, travel writer for The New York Times.

