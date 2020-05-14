Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

As Congress debates whether to extend the unemployment benefits it passed after the coronavirus pandemic began, here’s a deeper look at why the system isn’t working for many of the nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians who’ve lost their jobs. And why in some cases, the help is coming with unintended consequences that may actually make it even harder for businesses and employees to weather the crisis.

Guests: Laura Benshoff and Miles Bryan, Keystone Crossroads