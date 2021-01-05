Trump’s phone call; pandemic preparedness

Air Date: January 5, 2021 10:00 am
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

We start this hour discussing President Trump’s extraordinary call to Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger pressuring him to “find” votes to overturn the election. Audio of their conversation was released this weekend. We’ll talk about what was said and the legal and ethical issues it raises with Temple University law professor CRAIG GREEN and former Pennsylvania Congressman CHARLIE DENT. Then; we turn to the pandemic, look at where we stand roughly a year into its spread. We’ll also talk about spillover events, when animal infections jump to humans, and how our activities are making the natural world more dangerous for people and animals. Science writer DAVID QUAMMEN joins us.

