‘Power of Fun’: The Science of Feeling Alive Again

Philadelphia City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada says harm reduction groups have not been good neighbors in her Kensington district and wants to take steps to reduce their presence. She joins us to talk about her position on treating the opioid crisis that has ravaged that section of the city.

Does life feel a little joyless? Science journalist Catherine Price says we all need to prioritize fun, but not the weekend TV binge or evening doomscroll you might be used to. In her book, The Power of Fun, she says fun is what happens when playfulness, connection and flow collide. Price joined us before a live studio audience last week to talk about how to have more fun right now, and why it’s so great for our mental and physical health.