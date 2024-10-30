Timothy Snyder on freedom and democracy

There’s a lot of talk about fascism as we count down the final days of a contentious and consequential presidential election. Members of former President Trump’s administration have told journalists that Trump has fascist beliefs, admires dictators and has contempt for the U.S. Constitution. Trump has promised he will prosecute his enemies and order mass deportations, if elected.

Our guest Timothy Snyder specializes in the history of authoritarian governments and the Holocaust. His 2017 book, On Tyranny, offered lessons for protecting democracy against the threats of 20th century totalitarianism. His new book, On Freedom, asks Americans to expand our understanding of liberty by embracing a more inclusive freedom that connects us rather than divides us — that builds bridges not barriers.

On this week’s edition of The Connection: tyranny, fascism, freedom and democracy.