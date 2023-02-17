    The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital

    Air Date: February 16, 2023

    Movers & Makers Special on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. From Frederick Douglass Hospital in 1895 and Mercy Hospital in 1907, to their merging in 1948, Black medical professionals have had to overcome widespread discrimination in the field of medicine. Historians, doctors, and nurses discuss the role of race in healthcare of the past, present and future.

