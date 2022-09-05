The Regional Roundup: September 5, 2022

Air Date: September 5, 2022 10:00 am
A person wearing a mask holds up Rocket, a 3-month-old kitty

Rocket, a 3-month-old kitten, has a severe corneal ulcer, which may have been caused by trauma. He is one of thousands of animals that ACCT Philly sheltered this year. (PSPCA)

This Labor Day holiday, we revisit some of our best summer segments.

Animal shelters in the region are asking for help during a crisis of overcrowding, understaffing and an astonishing rate of pet surrenders. Sarah Barnett (@SarahKBarnett), acting co-executive director at ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly), joins us.

Almost 250 years after a Revolutionary War battle at Red Bank, researchers made a stunning discovery near the site: a mass grave containing skeletal remains of at least a dozen people, most likely Hessian soldiers, and other artifacts that will give us new insight into a hugely significant period of the 18th century. We’ll discuss the rare findings and what’s next.

Our guests are Jennifer Janofsky (@Jenjanofsky), Rowan University professor and director of Red Bank Battlefield Park, and Wade Catts, principal archaeologist at South River Heritage Consulting.

A Library Company of Philadelphia exhibition shows the history of mental illness treatment by sharing the stories of 19th century insane asylum patients—in their own words. Hearing Voices: Memoirs from the Margins of Mental Health explores what mental health treatment did right – and what was very, very wrong.

Our guest is Rachel D’Agostino, Curator of Printed Books at The Library Company of Philadelphia and co-curator of the exhibition (@librarycompany)

