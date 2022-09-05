The Regional Roundup: September 5, 2022

This Labor Day holiday, we revisit some of our best summer segments.

Animal shelters in the region are asking for help during a crisis of overcrowding, understaffing and an astonishing rate of pet surrenders. Sarah Barnett (@SarahKBarnett), acting co-executive director at ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly), joins us.

Almost 250 years after a Revolutionary War battle at Red Bank, researchers made a stunning discovery near the site: a mass grave containing skeletal remains of at least a dozen people, most likely Hessian soldiers, and other artifacts that will give us new insight into a hugely significant period of the 18th century. We’ll discuss the rare findings and what’s next.

Our guests are Jennifer Janofsky (@Jenjanofsky), Rowan University professor and director of Red Bank Battlefield Park, and Wade Catts, principal archaeologist at South River Heritage Consulting.

A Library Company of Philadelphia exhibition shows the history of mental illness treatment by sharing the stories of 19th century insane asylum patients—in their own words. Hearing Voices: Memoirs from the Margins of Mental Health explores what mental health treatment did right – and what was very, very wrong.

Our guest is Rachel D’Agostino, Curator of Printed Books at The Library Company of Philadelphia and co-curator of the exhibition (@librarycompany)