The Regional Roundup – October 10, 2022

Air Date: October 10, 2022 10:00 am
15 year-old Kayla Waddington talked about the need for places for young people to feel safe at a rally against the Philadelphia’s violence crisis outside City Hall on May 31, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Last week, a judge blocked Mayor Kenney from enforcing his ban on guns at recreation centers and playgrounds in Philadelphia, only a few days after the executive order was signed following the fatal shooting of a Parks and Rec employee. Saint Joseph’s University political science professor Susan Liebell (@SusanLiebell) will discuss the lawsuit that immediately overturned the ban, why Philly can’t enforce its own gun laws and if the mayor’s hands are simply tied.

The city has finally issued a formal apology for the horrific medical and scientific experiments done without consent to primarily Black men at Philadelphia’s Holmesburg Prison from the early 1950s to the 1970s. We’ll talk with Adrianne Jones-Alston, the daughter of a survivor of the experiments, and Allen Hornblum, author of Acres of Skin: Human Experiments at Holmesburg Prison.

Local time management expert and author Laura Vanderkam (@lvanderkam) joins us to talk about managing the craziness of everyday life and making the best of our free time. Her forthcoming book is, Tranquility by Tuesday: 9 Ways to Calm the Chaos and Make Time for What Matters.

