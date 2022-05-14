The Regional Roundup: May 16, 2022

The 2022 Pennsylvania primary election is just one day away, with especially tight margins in the Republican races but a sizable number of undecided voters on both sides of the aisle. We’re taking a final look at the candidates, expected turnout and top issues before Tuesday’s heated race with polling expert Berwood Yost.

Our guest, Berwood Yost, is the Director of the Floyd Institute for Public Policy at the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College (@FandMPoll)

Ala Stanford, MD brought Covid-19 testing and vaccines to underserved Philadelphians, gained national recognition for her commitment to health equity and has now been appointed to U.S. Health and Human Services by President Biden. We’ll talk about how she’ll bring her expertise from our city to her new role, lessons learned early in the pandemic, and get the latest on Covid-19 numbers in the region.

Our guest, Dr. Ala Stanford, is a Regional Director for the Department of Health and Human Services and founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (@alastanford)

This year marks the 60th anniversary of A Tour of the White House with Mrs. John F. Kennedy, when over 80 million viewers tuned in to see the outcome of the former first lady’s restoration of the most important residence in the United States. Elaine Rice Bachmann, who curated a new behind-the-scenes exhibition at Winterthur Museum, joins us to discuss how the historical broadcast set a new precedent, and its ties to a prominent Delawarean.

Our guest, Elaine Rice Bachmann, is the Maryland state archivist and guest curator of the new exhibition “Jacqueline Kennedy and H. F. du Pont: From Winterthur to the White House.” She and James Archer Abbott co-authored Designing Camelot: The Kennedy White House Restoration and Its Legacy (@WinterthurMuse)