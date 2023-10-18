Breast Cancer Treatment, The Electric Factory, Philadelphia City Council Election

With the election just weeks away, we take a look at Philadelphia’s City Council races, including the two contested district races and the fight between Republican and Working Families Party candidates to grab two at-large seats. We’ll also talk about who wants to be Council President and the politics behind the scenes with new Mayor on the way. Lauren Vidas, who writes the Broad and Market blog, joins us.

Breast cancer remains one of the leading cancer-related deaths in the United States but Black women have a 42% high death rate than white women. It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we are looking at the changing recommendations of screenings, self-exams and treatments aimed at reducing the risk for women, a disease that affects one in eight. Penn Medicine breast surgeon Dr. Oluwadamilola “Lola” Fayanju joins us to talk about the importance of knowing your own body and recognizing when it’s time to seek medical attention. We also hear from Traci Smith, a breast cancer survivor and founder of Traci’s Bio, an organization that shares the stories of women battling breast cancer and fosters a sisterhood of hope and empowerment.

A new exhibit at Drexel University celebrates 50 years of music at the Electric Factory, the Philly concert venue that quickly went from an underground hot spot to a must-visit for stars like Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin in just a few months. Larry Magid, cofounder of the Electric Factory, takes us behind the scenes of the early days and spills his most memorable music moments.