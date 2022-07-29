The Regional Roundup: August 1, 2022

A recent $1.3 billion proposal for a new 76ers arena at 10th and Market Streets was met with mixed reaction by Philadelphians, some excited for economic opportunity and others cautious about harm to nearby neighborhoods. WHYY PlanPhilly reporters Aaron Moselle (@awmoselle)and Sophia Schmidt (@tough_schmidt_)will discuss the optimism, skepticism and everything you need to know about the proposed development.

Central Bucks School District, the third largest in Pennsylvania, approved a controversial book review policy last week that would screen books for “inappropriate” material and remove literature with “sexualized content” from library shelves. But vague guidelines and no apparent adherence to nationally set standards have many concerned that the strategy is a book ban in an unconvincing disguise, raising serious questions about censorship in the district. We’ll talk with WHYY suburban reporter Emily Rizzo (@_emilyrizzo_), who’s been closely following the school board’s debate.

Animal shelters in the region are asking for help during a crisis of overcrowding, understaffing and an astonishing rate of pet surrenders. How can we help to alleviate the burden by taking the best care of our pets at home? Sarah Barnett (@SarahKBarnett), interim co-executive director at ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly), joins us.