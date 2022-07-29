The Regional Roundup: August 1, 2022

Air Date: August 1, 2022 10:00 am
Chris Kehan speaks at a rally outside of Central Bucks School District

Chris Kehan, a librarian at Warwick Elementary school in the Central Bucks School District, spoke at a rally ahead of the Central Bucks School District’s vote to remove books perceived to have sexualized content from their libraries on July 26, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

A recent $1.3 billion proposal for a new 76ers arena at 10th and Market Streets was met with mixed reaction by Philadelphians, some excited for economic opportunity and others cautious about harm to nearby neighborhoods. WHYY PlanPhilly reporters Aaron Moselle (@awmoselle)and Sophia Schmidt (@tough_schmidt_)will discuss the optimism, skepticism and everything you need to know about the proposed development.

Central Bucks School District, the third largest in Pennsylvania, approved a controversial book review policy last week that would screen books for “inappropriate” material and remove literature with “sexualized content” from library shelves. But vague guidelines and no apparent adherence to nationally set standards have many concerned that the strategy is a book ban in an unconvincing disguise, raising serious questions about censorship in the district. We’ll talk with WHYY suburban reporter Emily Rizzo (@_emilyrizzo_), who’s been closely following the school board’s debate.

Animal shelters in the region are asking for help during a crisis of overcrowding, understaffing and an astonishing rate of pet surrenders. How can we help to alleviate the burden by taking the best care of our pets at home? Sarah Barnett (@SarahKBarnett), interim co-executive director at ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly), joins us.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate