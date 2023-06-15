Donate

The Power of Awe — and How to Find It

Researcher Dacher Keltner investigates the elusive emotion of awe, revealing how it transforms our brains and bodies, and how to find more wonder an awe in our everyday lives.

Air Date: June 16, 2023 12:00 pm
Dacher Keltner phtographed by Natalie Keltner-McNeil

Dacher Keltner phtographed by Natalie Keltner-McNeil

Hiking through a spectacular mountain valley, singing in a church choir, or gazing at a masterpiece…all experiences that can elicit awe. What sparks that feeling of joy or wonder is different for everyone, but psychology professor Dacher Keltner says the emotion is universal. As he explains in his new book, Awe, it’s the feeling of “being in the presence of something vast that transcends your current understanding of the world.”

We’ll talk with Keltner about the emotion, the benefits of experiencing it and how to make these moments happen more often in our lives.

The New York Times, How a Bit of Awe Can Improve Your Health “In his book, Dr. Keltner writes that awe is critical to our well-being — just like joy, contentment‌ and love.”

