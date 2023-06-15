The Power of Awe — and How to Find It

Hiking through a spectacular mountain valley, singing in a church choir, or gazing at a masterpiece…all experiences that can elicit awe. What sparks that feeling of joy or wonder is different for everyone, but psychology professor Dacher Keltner says the emotion is universal. As he explains in his new book, Awe, it’s the feeling of “being in the presence of something vast that transcends your current understanding of the world.”

We’ll talk with Keltner about the emotion, the benefits of experiencing it and how to make these moments happen more often in our lives.

The New York Times, How a Bit of Awe Can Improve Your Health “In his book, Dr. Keltner writes that awe is critical to our well-being — just like joy, contentment‌ and love.”