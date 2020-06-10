Donate

The political reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests

Air Date: June 11, 2020 10:00 am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and other Congressional Democrats, speaks during a news conference to unveil policing reform and equal justice legislation on Capitol Hill, Monday, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Guests: Ella Nilsen, Eugene Daniels, Mark Joseph Stern

The video of George Floyd’s killing by a police officer, as well as videos of police aggression in the resulting protests have put pressure on the political establishment to respond. The Democrats recently unveiled a police reform bill, Republicans are figuring out the reforms that they are going to propose, and Presidential candidate Joe Biden recently wrote an op-ed with his thoughts on the best way to improve policing in America. The President has been on the attack against his political rivals and bucking any suggestions for reform from former allies and opponents alike. Today on the show, we’re going to take a look at the effect the nationwide wave of protests has had on politics. Our guests are Vox congressional reporter ELLA NILSEN, and POLITICO reporter, EUGENE DANIELS. Then, Slate’s MARK JOSEPH STERN will join in the conversation as we take a look at the problems that occurred in Georgia’s election on Tuesday and what it portends for November’s general election. 

