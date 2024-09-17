    Peak Travel

    The Nashville Bachelorette Party Industrial Complex

    Air Date: September 17, 2024
    Listen 21:52

    Nashville has become the bachelorette party capital of the United States, and residents worry the influx of loud, visible tourists threatens the city’s reputation as a music city.

    Show Notes

    Brought to you by Peak Travel

    Peak Travel podcast tile

    Peak Travel

    Peak Travel reveals how travel affects local communities in hot-spot destinations around the world.

