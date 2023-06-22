Donate

The Myths of Aging

We debunk the cliches and stereotypes of getting older with gerontologist Tracey Gendron, author of "Ageism Unmasked."

Air Date: June 23, 2023 12:00 pm

As we get older, it’s impossible to ignore changes in our body and our mind, but societal attitudes also play a big part in how we feel about aging. The way older people are dismissed, ignored, stereotyped can affect how we see ourselves, our happiness and longevity.

Gerontologist Tracey Gendron joins us. She the author of Ageism Unmasked and writes that aging is just a fact of life, a slow and steady process of change, neither good nor bad. This hour, we’ll examine the myths of getting older, our cultural ideas and how to reshape our belief about later life.

 

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate