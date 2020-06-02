The media coverage of the protests and race

Guests: Sarah Jackson, Glenn Bracey, Rashon Howard

Burning police cars, glass-shattered storefronts and looters have captured the news media’s attention in recent days, overshadowing the protests calling for an end to racist policing. This hour, we look at how the media is covering the George Floyd protests, the images, the language being used, and how it shapes the narrative, public opinion, and eventually policy. We’ll also talk about social media’s role and look at how the George Floyd protests fit into the history of black activism and social movements. Our guests are University of Pennsylvania’s SARAH JACKSON and Villanova University’s GLENN BRACEY. And we’ll hear from RASHON HOWARD, an activist who helped organize cleanup in West Philadelphia.