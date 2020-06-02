Donate

The media coverage of the protests and race

Air Date: June 3, 2020 10:00 am
Protesters march down Interstate 676 in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 in the aftermath of protest and unrest in reaction to the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Protesters march down Interstate 676 in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 in the aftermath of protest and unrest in reaction to the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Guests: Sarah Jackson, Glenn Bracey, Rashon Howard

Burning police cars, glass-shattered storefronts and looters have captured the news media’s attention in recent days, overshadowing the protests calling for an end to racist policing. This hour, we look at how the media is covering the George Floyd protests, the images, the language being used, and how it shapes the narrative, public opinion, and eventually policy. We’ll also talk about social media’s role and look at how the George Floyd protests fit into the history of black activism and social movements. Our guests are University of Pennsylvania’s SARAH JACKSON and Villanova University’s GLENN BRACEY. And we’ll hear from RASHON HOWARD, an activist who helped organize cleanup in West Philadelphia.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate