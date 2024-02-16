    The History: Horn – Jack Bryan

    Air Date: February 15, 2024

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, Jack Bryant has always loved the horn and especially enjoys collaborating with fellow brass members at Curtis. Bryant takes viewers into their world, while sharing some fascinating horn history, and plans for his final act as a Curtis student. Featuring the works of Schuman at the prestigious Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

