The DA primary race: Larry Krasner

The Pennsylvania primary is next Tuesday and, for Philadelphians, that means making a decision about who will be the city’s District Attorney. Current DA LARRY KRASNER ran on a platform of progressive change for Philadelphia’s criminal justice system. His promises for reform included eliminating cash bail, avoiding the death penalty, and holding the city’s Police Department accountable for misconduct. But as the election draws nearer, his critics point to Philadelphia’s soaring gun violence rates as a mark of the DA’s failure. Krasner joins us to discuss his time in this critical position and what he hopes to accomplish if re-elected. Then, we look at a plan by Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled legislature to change election law and tighten voting rules. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Data & Democracy reporter JONATHAN LAI joinS us to talk about what’s in the plan and other voter restrictive legislation in the works in Harrisburg.