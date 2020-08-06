The child care crisis

Air Date: August 6, 2020
Listen 49:28
Kimrenee Patterson works on a puzzle, with Peyton, 2, at Patterson’s daycare in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Kimrenee Patterson works on a puzzle, with Peyton, 2, at Patterson’s daycare in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Guests: Miles Bryan, Betsey Stevenson, Donna Cooper

While millions of families await final decisions about K-12 in-school classes this fall, parents of younger children are also anxious about their child care options. Affordable, quality child care for working parents was hard to find in the best of times but the pandemic has made it even more challenging. And yet, for the economy to begin to recover, families need good care for their children. This hour, the child care crisis and it’s impact on parents, children, providers and the economy. Guest host Kevin McCorry talks with WHYY reporter MILES BRYAN about what families are facing in the Philadelphia region. Then we’re joined by BETSEY STEVENSON, a labor economist at the University of Michigan, and DONNA COOPER executive director of Public Citizens for Children and Youth.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate