While millions of families await final decisions about K-12 in-school classes this fall, parents of younger children are also anxious about their child care options. Affordable, quality child care for working parents was hard to find in the best of times but the pandemic has made it even more challenging. And yet, for the economy to begin to recover, families need good care for their children. This hour, the child care crisis and it’s impact on parents, children, providers and the economy. Guest host Kevin McCorry talks with WHYY reporter MILES BRYAN about what families are facing in the Philadelphia region. Then we’re joined by BETSEY STEVENSON, a labor economist at the University of Michigan, and DONNA COOPER, executive director of Public Citizens for Children and Youth.