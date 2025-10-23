The best Philly restaurants

What are the best restaurants in the Philadelphia region? The Philadelphia Inquirer just released their 76 list of the top eateries.

In this mouthwatering episode, we dig into the best of the bunch with Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan and food editor Margaret Eby. We’ll celebrate everything from the hole in the wall gems to the city’s fine dining. We’ll talk about the hottest new restaurants and the oldies but goodies still holding their own. From the perfect pizza and pancakes, to sizzling tacos and kebabs.

What restaurants do you think should make the list? Share your hot takes on the Philly dining scene with us this hour.

Guests:

Craig LaBan – food critic for The Philadelphia Inquirer

Margaret Eby – food editor for The Philadelphia Inquirer