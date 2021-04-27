“Stairsteps Waltz”

Thane Glenn is a mandolin player from Huntingdon Valley, PA. By day, he is a professor of English literature and theology at Bryn Athyn College.

He plays classical, old time, bluegrass, and jazz and is a member of several bands which perform in the Philadelphia area. Among his groups are the bluegrass band the Hillbillies of Cohesion and the old time & jazz band the Gravel Hill Gambolers. In his spare time, he enjoys recording tunes from Bach to Grisman (as well as a few of his own). See what he’s up to on his YouTube channel.