Spring gardening essentials

It’s officially Spring, and even with some fluctuating temperatures, now’s a great time to tend to your garden. From rooftops, containers and community spaces to larger yards, there are many ways to “dig in” to horticulture throughout our region.

It can be intimidating to start or maintain a plot with seasonal vegetables, native plants and colorful blooms – but you don’t need the greenest thumb to enjoy gardening.

On this episode of Studio 2, experts share their tips for sustainability, composting, dealing with dry conditions and critters, choosing seeds and soil…and so much more.

Guests:

Sally McCabe, Associate Director of Community Education at Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Jenny Rose Carey, Horticulturist, author, educator and avid hands-on gardener