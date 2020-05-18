Social distancing and summer at the Jersey Shore

Air Date: May 18, 2020
Listen 14:22
People wearing a protective face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk on the beach in Belmar, N.J., Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New Jersey says all beaches can reopen on Friday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. As for the rest of the shore — the restaurants, the amusement parks and the rentals — those experiences could be very different as the pandemic continues. And if summer at the Jersey Shore is about close experiences with family, friends and crowds at the boardwalk, how will social distancing change that culture?

Guest: Andrew Lewis, NJ Spotlight

