Slow AF Run Club, Philadelphia Mass Shooting, Dinosaurs

A mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood over the Fourth of July holiday left five people dead and several injured. Councilmember Jaime Gauthier joins us to talk about her district and the city’s response to the violence.

Martinus Evans, founder of the Slow AF Run Club and author of a new running guide by the same name joins us. He started running after a doctor told him to lose weight or he’d die. He vowed to run a marathon and now has many under his belt. He joins us to talk about making running more accessible and more enjoyable.

The film ‘Jurassic Park’ celebrates its 30th anniversary this summer. The Steven Spielberg movie was a watershed moment for paleontology…exposing a whole new generation of kids to the wonder of dinosaurs. Penn paleontologist Ali Nabavizadeh was one of those kids at just six years old and it inspired him to study dinosaurs. He joins us to talk about the film, its influence, and his new book, An Illustrated Guide to Dinosaur Feeding Biology.