Six months of war in Ukraine

A rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on Wednesday killed more than two dozen people. It came as the country was commemorating Independence Day, marking 31 years of freedom from the Soviet Union. This week also marked six months since Russia invaded the country—a different timeline then many experts had predicted.

By all accounts, Ukraine’s people have shown remarkable resilience, and its military, surprising prowess. Ukraine has repeatedly bogged down Russian forces and stymied their advances. In fact, in the last few weeks, analysts say the momentum is swinging toward the Ukrainian people.

This hour, we discuss where the war stands and where it may be headed. And in the wake of President Biden’s announcement of an additional $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, we’ll look at Western support and if it could waver.

Guests

Philadelphia Inquirer worldview columnist Trudy Rubin (@trudyrubin), who recently returned from three weeks in Ukraine, and Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom), fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and head of the Digital Threat Analysis Center at Microsoft

We Recommend

