Rock of the Eighties with John DeBella

Rock of the Eighties with John DeBellaListen 51:53
Remember summer nights in the 1980s? The rock bands? the bars? and the music scene in the Delaware Valley? The WHYY Rock of the Eighties special features John DeBella and three Philadelphia based musicians taking a look back. The guests are Jade Starling the lead singer of Pretty Poison, David Uosikkinen, drummer for the Hooters, and Studio 4’s Phil Nicolo, music producer.
