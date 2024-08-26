    Rock of the Eighties with John DeBella

    Air Date: August 26, 2024
    Listen 51:53
    Rock of the Eighties with John DeBella

    Remember summer nights in the 1980s? The rock bands? the bars? and the music scene in the Delaware Valley? The WHYY Rock of the Eighties special features John DeBella and three Philadelphia based musicians taking a look back. The guests are Jade Starling the lead singer of Pretty Poison, David Uosikkinen, drummer for the Hooters, and Studio 4’s Phil Nicolo, music producer.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate