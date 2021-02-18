Reopening Philadelphia’s schools

In-person learning was set to resume in the Philadelphia School District on Monday. But ongoing disagreements between the school district and the teachers union over safety have forced the start date to move again, now to March 1st. The majority of teachers are voicing opposition to returning to schools as there are lingering questions about the health guidelines to keep them safe from the spread of COVID, while the majority of parents are in favor of having kids return to normal in-person learning and socializing that remote classrooms cannot provide. Today on the show we look at the district’s plan to reopen, what health experts say about COVID risk and schools, and hear the concerns of a teacher and a two parents. Among our guests are SUSAN COFFIN, an infectious disease physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who has written guidance for school reopening, school parent SHAKEDA GAINES, and kindergarten teacher KATE SANNICKS LERNER.