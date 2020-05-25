Donate

Regional Roundup: Memorial Day edition

Air Date: May 25, 2020 10:00 am
Listen 49:00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Guests: Alex Archawski, Faye Anderson, Valencia Peterson

Today we listen back to some of the best interviews from past editions of the Regional Roundup. We begin with Navy Veteran ALEX ARCHAWSKI of the Greater Philadelphia Veteran’s Network about the difficulties of transitioning from the military back to civilian life. Then, we’ll hear about the perilous state of the John Coltrane house in North Philadelphia, which was once home to the jazz legend and serves as a memorial to his legacy in the city. FAYE ANDERSON, director of All That Philly Jazz will tell us about the history of the house and the efforts to save it from disrepair. Lastly, we’ll hear from one Philadelphia teacher who is working to teach her students conflict resolution strategies to avoid domestic abuse. VALENCIA PETERSON, aka “Coach V,” will fill us in on her methods and why they are so important.

