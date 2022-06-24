Regional Roundup: June 27th, 2022

The Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to restrict or outright ban abortion at any point during a pregnancy. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf restated that reproductive rights in the state are unharmed, but the results of the upcoming election will undoubtedly impact abortion access. We’ll talk with WITF Capitol Bureau Chief Sam Dunklau about reactions to the ruling in Harrisburg and what’s happening with lawmakers behind the scenes.

Political strategist, former campaign manager – and sister of the president Valerie Biden Owens has written a memoir about her early days in Delaware as the close confidant of President Biden and their political careers that followed. She joins us to discuss her new book, Growing Up Biden.

The World Cup will come to Philadelphia in 2026. The announcement coincides with an exciting string of wins in Phillies baseball, a consequential NBA draft, a new Flyers coach and weeks to go until Eagles preseason begins. We’ll talk with Marcus Hayes, sports columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer.