Regional Roundup – January 3rd

Did you have too much to drink over the holidays or are looking to form a new habit for the new year? Let’s talk about abstaining from alcohol this month, a trend popularly known as “Dry January”.

Guest: Erin Goodhart, Senior Clinical Director of Women’s Services at Caron Treatment Centers

New Jersey will phase-out traditionally diesel-powered trucks and transition towards more environmentally friendly electric vehicles. It’s the first state on the east coast to take this step.

Guests: Shawn LaTourette, Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection; Marcus Sibley, New Jersey NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Chair

The latest on the Eagles’ push to make the playoffs relies on one game. We’ll discuss the exciting season and what’s next for the team.

Guest: Marcus Hayes, sports reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer

Recommended Reading

The Atlantic: The Many Faces of the “Wine Mom” “Wine-mom humor can be cathartic, even empowering, for mothers themselves…but it’s been accused of glorifying and promoting drinking as a coping mechanism among parents.”

NJ Spotlight: Aggressive new rule will phase out diesel trucks in favor of electric vehicles “If we want to reach our ambitious climate goals, we must electrify everything on wheels in New Jersey…”