Regional Roundup – December 27

Many cities are experiencing high rates of homicide, but Camden’s numbers are decreasing. We’ll discuss changes in law enforcement, community policing and recruitment.

Guest: Gabriel Rodriguez, Camden County Police Chief

Two students travelled the country in the height of the pandemic to interview millennials about how Covid-19 dramatically changed their lives and call their capsule of oral histories “Generation Pandemic”. [originally broadcast 10/25/21]

Guests: Max Strickberger and Alan Jinich, students at the University of Pennsylvania

Cooch’s Bridge is known as Delaware’s only Revolutionary War landmark, but like most historical sites, its history reaches back to the stories of indigenous and enslaved peoples. [originally broadcast 11/8/21]

Guest: Wade Catts, archaeologist and member of Friends of Cooch’s Bridge

Recommended Reading

WHYY “Breathing new life into the site of Delaware’s only Revolutionary War battlefield“