Despite finding no evidence of voter fraud, Pennsylvania Republicans may move forward with a review of the 2020 election results. On this Radio Times Regional Roundup, guest host Katie Meyer talks with WITF Capitol Bureau Chief SAM DUNKLAUabout the latest on the election audit in Harrisburg and tension between members of the GOP. And, with sea levels rising at an alarming rate, are beach restoration efforts at the Jersey shore just a way to stave off the inevitable effects of climate change? We talk with NANCY TAGGART DAVIS, former mayor of Beach Haven, Long Beach Island. We also hear from Chief NATOSHA NORWOOD CARMINEahead of the Nanticoke Tribe’s 43rd Annual Powwow in Delaware.