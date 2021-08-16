Regional Roundup – 8/16/21

Air Date: August 16, 2021 10:00 am
A person wearing a mask holds up Rocket, a 3-month-old kitty

Rocket, a 3-month-old kitten, has a severe corneal ulcer, which may have been caused by trauma. He was transferred to PSPCA from ACCT Philly. (PSPCA)

On today’s Regional Roundup, we’re joined by WHYY reporters ZOE READ and KENNETH BURNS to discuss vaccine requirements, mask mandates and fluctuating Covid-19 guidelines throughout the region as we face the threat of the Delta variant. We also talk with ROSS WHITING from Rutgers University’s Senator Walter Rand Institute about the expansion of the Clayton Model, a social and behavioral learning program that meets the needs of students in public schools throughout New Jersey. Then, SARAH BARNETT, Director of Development and Communications at ACCT PHILLY, on the ins and outs of fostering a pet and the need for shelter animals to find a home.

