Regional Roundup – 8/16/21

On today’s Regional Roundup, we’re joined by WHYY reporters ZOE READ and KENNETH BURNS to discuss vaccine requirements, mask mandates and fluctuating Covid-19 guidelines throughout the region as we face the threat of the Delta variant. We also talk with ROSS WHITING from Rutgers University’s Senator Walter Rand Institute about the expansion of the Clayton Model, a social and behavioral learning program that meets the needs of students in public schools throughout New Jersey. Then, SARAH BARNETT, Director of Development and Communications at ACCT PHILLY, on the ins and outs of fostering a pet and the need for shelter animals to find a home.