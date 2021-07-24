Regional Roundup – 7/26/21

Air Date: July 26, 2021 10:00 am
Marc Zumoff calls the play-by-plays for the 76ers. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Marc Zumoff calls the play-by-plays for the 76ers. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

We’re joined by Rhode Island State Representative JOHN G. EDWARDS to discuss recent legislation that gave the green light for supervised injection sites in his home state, and how changes in harm reduction protocol could impact laws in our region. We also talk with DR. KEITH HINSHAW, director of animal health at the Philadelphia Zoo, about vaccinating zoo residents like gorillas and tigers to protect them from the highly contagious delta variant. Then, legendary basketball sportscaster MARC ZUMOFF joins us to talk about the upcoming NBA draft and his plans for retiring after more than three decades on-air.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate