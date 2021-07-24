We’re joined by Rhode Island State Representative JOHN G. EDWARDS to discuss recent legislation that gave the green light for supervised injection sites in his home state, and how changes in harm reduction protocol could impact laws in our region. We also talk with DR. KEITH HINSHAW, director of animal health at the Philadelphia Zoo, about vaccinating zoo residents like gorillas and tigers to protect them from the highly contagious delta variant. Then, legendary basketball sportscaster MARC ZUMOFF joins us to talk about the upcoming NBA draft and his plans for retiring after more than three decades on-air.