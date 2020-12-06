Regional Roundup – 12/07/20

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s KATIE MEYER will tell us about a new pilot policing program in Bucks County that aims to better serve the mentally ill. Then, we’ll hear from the leaders of two food pantries, GEORGE MATYSIK of Pennsylvania’s SHARE Food Program and GERALD DAVIS of TOUCH Food Pantry in New Jersey. They’ll talk about how the continuing pandemic and economic shutdown are affecting our area and increasing food insecurity in our area. Then, musician and Rabbi, YOSEF GOLDMAN, who co-runs the record label of all Jewish spiritual music called Rising Song Records in Philadelphia joins us to talk about the label, the unique manner in which the records are recorded, and the label’s plans for the Chanukah season.