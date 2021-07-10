On today’s Regional Roundup, we discuss new legislation that will allow PA students to repeat the school year due to COVID-19 losses – but families must make the difficult decision by July 15th. Education Law Center Staff Attorney MARGIE WAKELIN explains the pros, cons and tight deadline. Then, we’re joined by VICKI LANDERS of Disability Pride PA, to discuss the importance of inclusivity and accessibility for the disabled community. Alongside her, elite paratriathlete and coach KELLY WORRELL talks about the upcoming Paralympics and the world of adaptive sports. Finally, the incredibly talented CAM ANTHONY, winner of The Voice, joins us after his recent performance with the Philly Pops to discuss his North Philly roots and plans for the future.