Regional Roundup – 06/22/2020
MONDAY, June 22nd – Regional Roundup
This week; we’ll hear about the new bills being introduced into there New Jersey legislature that would decriminalize marijuana in the state. AMANDA HOOVER of NJ Advance Media give us the details. Then, we’ll hear about the steps SEPTA is taking to clean it’s trains and busses to give riders a peace of mind when using public transportation, as well as the workers who have had the already difficult task of keeping the vehicles clean pre-pandemic. Philadelphia Inquirer’s transportation reporter PATRICIA MADEJ. joins us Lastly, we’ll hear from trombonist and band leader JEFF BRADSHAW who is amassing huge brass ensembles to perform at the protests in the city, which he calls the “Clarion Call for Justice.” He’ll talk about the protests, how music can be a change agent, and about Philadelphia as a hub of music and racial justice activism.