Regional Roundup – 05/03/21

On this week’s Regional Roundup; The Pennsylvania state university system is planning on merging 6 of it’s schools. Philadelphia Inquirer reporter SUE SNYDER will tell us why and what it means for higher ed in the Pa. Then, Pennsylvania is in danger of losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as a result of the most recent census. Penn Capitol-Star Editor-in-Chief JOHN MICEK will tell us what this could mean for the commonwealth, and the nation. Then, we’ll hear from FATEMEH SHAMS, a professor of Persian literature at The University of Pennsylvania, whose new book “A Revolution in Rhyme” explores the role that poetry plays in a complicated modern-day Iran.