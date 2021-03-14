Regional Roundup – 03/15/21

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY reporter AVI WOLFMAN-ARENT will tell us about the big money coming to Pennsylvania schools as a result of the federal stimulus package, and the proposals for where the money should be spent. Then, we’ll talk with DAVID LUIS “SUAVE” GONZALEZ, aka “Suave,” who received a life sentence in a Pennsylvania facility for a crime he committed when he was 17 years old. Also joining us is MARIA HINOJOSA, who met Suave while he was incarcerated in the 90s and sustained a journalistic relationship with him. Their story is the subject of a new podcast called “Suave,” and the podcast’s host, MAGGIE FRELENG joins us as well. We’ll also get an update on the world of Philadelphia sports when Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MIKE SIELSKI joins us.