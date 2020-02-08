Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Regional Roundup – 02/10/20

Air Date: February 10, 2020 10:00 am
Project HOME, headed by Sister Mary Scullion, has purchased the former Willard Elementary School in Kensington. (AP file photo)

Guests: Joe Hernandez, Sister Mary Scullion, Cathi Fuhrman

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s JOE HERNANDEZ joins us to talk about the latest in what’s happening in New Jersey. Then, SISTER MARY SCULLION, president and executive director of Project HOME joins us to talk about being a guest at the State of the Union, and her group’s recent work in combating poverty and homelessness in the city. We’ll also hear about the librarian shortage in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania when Mary speaks with CATHI FUHRMAN, president of the Pennsylvania Association of School Librarians.

