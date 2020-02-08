Regional Roundup – 02/10/20

Guests: Joe Hernandez, Sister Mary Scullion, Cathi Fuhrman

On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s JOE HERNANDEZ joins us to talk about the latest in what’s happening in New Jersey. Then, SISTER MARY SCULLION, president and executive director of Project HOME joins us to talk about being a guest at the State of the Union, and her group’s recent work in combating poverty and homelessness in the city. We’ll also hear about the librarian shortage in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania when Mary speaks with CATHI FUHRMAN, president of the Pennsylvania Association of School Librarians.