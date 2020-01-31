Watch/Listen: Impeachment trial

Regional Roundup – 02/03/20

Air Date: February 3, 2020 10:00 am
(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Guests: Katie Meyer, Andrew Zwicker, Troy Singleton, Matt Weintraub

On this week’s Regional Roundup; we’ll get an update from WITF State House reporter, KATIE MEYER on the goings-on in Pennsylvania’s capitol. And, we’ll hear from New Jersey Assemblyman ANDREW ZWICKER and State Senator TROY SINGLETON about their efforts to fight “dark money” in state elections. And, we’ll talk with Bucks County District Attorney MATT WEINTRAUB about why he is suing JUUL, a juggernaut in the vaping industry.

