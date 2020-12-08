Reforming the presidency

Law professors JACK GOLDSMITH and BOB BAUER discuss ways to fix the presidency, keep executive power in check, and safeguard democracy. They lay out 50 ideas for reforms in their book, After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency, which addresses issues like conflicts of interest, foreign influence on elections, abuse of pardon power, law enforcement independence, and domestic emergency powers. We’ll talk with Goldsmith, who was head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in George W. Bush administration, and Bauer, who was Obama’s Whitehouse counsel.