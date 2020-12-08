Reforming the presidency

Air Date: December 8, 2020 10:00 am
President Trump participates in a video teleconference call with members of the military on Thanksgiving at the White House.

(Patrick Semansky/AP)

Law professors JACK GOLDSMITH and BOB BAUER discuss ways to fix the presidency, keep executive power in check, and safeguard democracy. They lay out 50 ideas for reforms in their book, After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency, which addresses issues like conflicts of interest, foreign influence on elections, abuse of pardon power, law enforcement independence, and domestic emergency powersWe’ll talk with Goldsmith, who was head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in George W. Bush administration, and Bauer, who was Obama’s Whitehouse counsel.

Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

