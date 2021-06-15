Rachel Baiman
“No Good Time for Dying”
Americana artist and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman emerged as a fearless voice of the American female experience with her 2017 debut album ’Shame.’ Her music has been praised by NPR, Rolling Stone, VICE, Paste and many others. On June 11th, she released her sophomore solo album ‘Cycles,’ which explores the ways we destroy and rebuild as a country, as families and as individuals. While previously known as a tweaker of folk tradition, Baiman finds a grittier musical medium for her signature unabashed and defiant songwriting, employing a majority-female team including co-producer Olivia Hally (Oh Pep!), GRAMMY winning engineer Shani Gandhi and more.