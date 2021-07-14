Protecting the right to vote

President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday. He said it was the biggest threat to our democracy and urged Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation. Republican-controlled statehouses around the country have passed bills that some argue disenfranchises voters. The debate over voter ID requirements, poll access, deadlines and election audits continues in many state states including Pennsylvania. This hour, we talk with Philadelphia City Commissioner AL SCHMIDT, who is the Vice-Chair of the Board of Elections, about calls by a Republican state senator for an audit of the 2020 Presidential election in Pennsylvania. Then, we’re joined by University of Kentucky law professor JOSHUA A. DOUGLAS and ACLU Voting Rights Project Deputy Director SOPHIA LIN LAKIN to discuss restrictive voting bills across the nation, stalled legislation in Congress and a recent Supreme Court Decision that will impact voters.