“War”

From the upcoming EP release “Prlm Vol. 1″ to debut October 16, 2020, “War” was inspired by the pain we all felt seeing the murder of George Floyd. The black community battles on so many different fronts in so many different ways but winning the War within is the key to true victory. If we can come together, master our minds and re-educate ourselves to overcome our trauma as a society, we can connect to true fulfillment of our purpose; That is the true WAR!

PRLM CHLD is a hip hop and R&B trio based out of Philadelphia consisting of Scottie Kash (of Jamaican descent), the first lady Hovlaine (who is also Haitian), and North Philly’s own Pride Zu. The groups mix of hip-hop, R&B, as well as the sounds of the Caribbean has garnered major attention. Their music covers the spectrum of honest stories of the often-marginalized Surban youth, and too quickly categorized black sheep, as well as empowering anthems about claiming your greatness. Don’t forget their fun side too with party vibes and their share of sexy riddim influenced dance records.

They have been touted as a new and modern day version of the critically acclaimed and Grammy-Awarded group, “Fugees”. PRLM CHLD has recently been featured on the Fabolous “Cold Summer” mixtape and performed for Sway in the Morning, LL Cool J and Stefflon Don, while also being reposted by Jada Kiss, Fabolous and Wyclef Jean. Keep your eyes and ears open — the future is going to be quite exciting for PRLM CHLD.