Should Pennsylvania Have Open Primaries?, Local ‘Rosie the Riveters’ Honored, Ancient Wine

“Rosie the Riveters” are finally getting the recognition they deserve. On Wednesday, the women who worked in shipyards and factories building boats, planes, weapons, and supplies for WWII will be honored with a Congressional Gold Medal. Sadly, many of the six million women who supported America’s effort have died, but Cherri Gregg talks with two honorees from our region, Mae Krier and Ruth Wilson, who reflect on their barrier-breaking works.

With Pennsylvania’s primary two weeks away, we look at the effort to open the primary to unaffiliated voters. Forty percent of voters now identify as independent but PA’s closed primaries don’t allow them to weigh in. We’ll talk about the pros and cons of open primaries with David Thornburgh, chair of BallotPA, which is trying to open Pennsylvania’s primary. We also hear from Seth Masket, professor at the University of Denver, who believes only people affiliated with a party should have a say.

Have you heard about William Penn’s vineyard in Fairmount Park starting in the 1600s? Yes, it was located at Lemon Hill. The Alexander grape, cultivated there, marked the beginning of wine production in North America. While this grape has faced criticism for its flavor over the years, local sommeliers are advocating to embrace the wine’s historical significance and are working towards revitalizing the Alexander grape. We talk with Chantel White, Archaeobotanical Teaching Specialist at the Penn Museum, about the history of North American wine and the ongoing endeavor to restore the Alexander grape to its patriotic prominence.