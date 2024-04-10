From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The women of World War II who inspired “Rosie the Riveter” will receive a long-overdue honor Wednesday — the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian honor. One of the original “Rosies,” 98-year-old Mae Krier of Bucks County, will stand before Congress to accept the award on their behalf.

The Second World War changed the lives of many “Rosies.”

“We weren’t in the trenches, but we built everything that our fighting men needed. And I thought that they should at least give us credit for what we did,” said Krier.

Krier was just 17 when she left her home in North Dakota to work at Boeing in Seattle. Her job was to drive rivets into the metal sheathing of B-17s and B-29 bomber aircraft.

“We were good,” she said. “Sometimes, we were much better than the men, but we didn’t get the same pay as the men. The men got paid a lot more.”

The war forced Krier and millions of other American women to leave the homefront and enter industrial work. They built planes, boats and other war equipment. They were trained to become mechanics and mail carriers and to take on whatever jobs were needed while men fought overseas. But once the war ended, their services were no longer needed.

“The men came home to parades and flying flags, the women came home to a pink slip,” Krier said. “It just wasn’t fair that they didn’t recognize what the women did in World War II.”

Krier, who now lives in Levittown, eventually got married, became a mother and stayed home to raise her children for several years before deciding to go back to work. But she said working during the war changed her forever. Krier believes women learned how capable they were as a collective.

“It was hard to go back to making beds and doing dishes after we’d been out that working world,” she said.